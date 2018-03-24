People’s power to reign supreme in general polls: Murad

KARACHI: In this election year, the people’s power will reign supreme as the future of Pakistan lies in democracy, said Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Friday.

Addressing a press conference outside the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah after offering Fateha there with Governor Mohammad Zubair and other senior officials on the occasion of Pakistan Day, Shah urged Sindh’s citizens to participate in the elections process and elect their true representatives, in particular, those who have served them and who had upheld their rights. “We have to strengthen democracy and democratic institutions. This is the demand of Pakistan Day,” he said.

According to the CM, the youth had played a vital role in the struggle for an independent Pakistan and now, young people must too play their due role to strengthen democracy. “Our youth are our future and they have to play their role for the development and prosperity of the country,” he said.

Shah added that the spirit and unity of March 23, 1940, was unprecedented, and now time has come again to demonstrate the same kind of spirit and unity to steer the country out of the various challenges it is facing.

March 23, 1940, was a historic day on which Pakistan Resolution was passed. The resolution set a direction that led to the creation of Pakistan and ultimately the goal was achieved with an organised struggle led by Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, said Shah.

Speaking about the various challenges Pakistan has faced since independence, the CM said that the emergence of terrorism was the worst one yet. “The nation stood against terrorists bravely and demonstrated unprecedented spirit of unity, and finally defeated them,” he added. “This unity means the revival of the same spirit that was demonstrated on March 23, 1940.”

‘PPP served citizens’

Replying to a question, the chief minister said that the revival of Muttahida Majlis-e-Amal, an alliance of religious political parties, is a good omen. “At the time of general elections such kind of political alliances of like-minded parties are made as this is their democratic right,” he said.

In response to another question, Shah said that the ruling Pakistan Peoples Party had served the people of Sindh. “We have reconstructed road infrastructure in Karachi and all over the province, while the Sindh government also has the honour of constructing bridges on the Indus River,” he said.

The CM further said that his government has taken concrete measures to reduce poverty and will also start generating electricity from the Thar coal project by 2019.

“The people of Sindh know who has served them better and I am sure they would be a better judge,” he added.

‘A secure Karachi’

In his address, Governor Mohammad Zubair termed the improved law and order in Karachi an achievement of the incumbent government and said that it had laid the foundation for a stable economy, security and energy situation in the country.

“We are required to strengthen and continue with the stable law and order situation as the vision of Quaid-e-Azam cannot be achieved without a peaceful environment,” Zubair said. According to the governor, Karachi was being promoted to the world as the financial capital of the country after its security situation has improved. “All such promotional activities to enhance the image of the city are being encouraged by the government,” he said.

Commenting on the final of the Pakistan Super League being played in the city today, the governor said that sporting events like the match portray a peaceful image of Karachi to the rest of the world. “The nation should show complete unity after shunning all differences on petty issues in order to fulfil the dream of the founder of the nation,” he added. Zubair further said that Pakistan Day was the most appropriate time for the nation to reiterate its resolve for the strengthening democracy, elimination of terrorism and to strive hard for the cause of national defence and solidarity.

Earlier, the CM and governor along with Sindh cabinet members Manzoor Wassan, Sohail Anwar Siyal and Mumtaz Jakhrani laid a floral wreath at the Qauid’s mausoleum and offered Fateha.