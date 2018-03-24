People foil abduction bid, beat kidnapper in Kamalia

TOBA TEK SINGH: The dwellers of Kamalia’s Katch Basti (slums) Friday severely tortured an alleged kidnapper. They caught him red-handed when he was allegedly kidnapping a minor girl. Accused Shan of Faisalabad was kidnapping a nine-year-old girl Sapna from the locality. When they tried to question him, he ran away, leaving the girl behind. Locals chased and overpowered him. After beating him severely, the people handed the accused over to Kamalia city police. Investigation is under way.

DIES OF CARDIAC ARREST: A resident of Gojra, who had gone to Saudi Arabia for performing Umrah, died of cardiac arrest at Madina on Friday. Akram Gujjar of Chak 369/JB Jodha Nagri was offering prayer in a mosque when suddenly he fell and died of cardiac arrest.