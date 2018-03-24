Peace, stability crucial for development, prosperity: Ahsan

NAROWAL: Interior Minister Chaudhry Ahsan Iqbal has said peace and stability is very important for development and prosperity of country.

“We are a peaceful nation and we need to restore the constructive vigour jointly,” he added. Addressing a ceremony in connection with Pakistan Day at District Complex in Narowal on Friday, he said menace of terrorism had been controlled with the operations like Zarb-e-Azb and Raddul Fasaad.

He said that we should protect peace and stability of the country at every cost, adding that today those countries are successful which are economically strong. Ahsan said we pay tribute to our martyrs, adding that the Pakistani masses pay tribute to the security institutions. He said the army personnel are protecting the country while sacrificing their lives.

He said all conspiracies of the enemies would be foiled. He said: “If we can surprise the whole world by achieving a country within a short span of seven years, then we can also strengthen our economy.

“We are not coward and drowsy nation; we are as strong as China Wall,” he added. He said in the 21century, Pakistan is emerging as a peaceful and literate country. Pakistan could give a befitting response to any misadventure, but we are a peace-loving nation and we had proved this through eliminating terrorism from the country. A robust economy is a symbol of a stronger country, he added.