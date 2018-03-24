Any reservations on justice must be properly addressed

ISLAMABAD: As the armed forces demonstrated their immense defense capabilities and high state of preparedness at the Pakistan Day Parade on Friday, President Mamnoon Hussain warned India that Pakistan’s desire for peace should not be misconstrued as its weakness.

“Pakistan stands for peace in the region and beyond and gave a message of peace to those who did not want it,“ he said cautioning India that it would be highly dangerous to misconstrue Pakistan’s desire for peace.

The special feature of this year’s parade was Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena’s participation, who was guest of honour for the event.

Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, Defence Minister Ghulam Dastagir Khan, Chairman Joints Chiefs of Staff Committee General Zubair Mehmood Hayat, Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, Chief of Air Staff Mujahid Anwar Khan, various other dignitaries and a large number of people attended an impressive and dignified Pak Day Parade here at Shakarparian. Grand Mufti of Egypt Dr Shawki Ibrahim Abdel-Karim Allam also attended the ceremony. The fly-past led by Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan and participated by aircraft from the PAF, Pakistan Navy choppers, aerobatics by the PAF Sherdils, maneuvers by JF-17 Thunder and F-16 aircraft, sky-diving by the SSG commandos from the three armed forces and Jordan and display of latest range of missiles and other latest defense gadgets were highlights of the day.

President Mamnoon also reminded India of peaceful resolution of the long-standing issue of Kashmir in line with the UN resolutions accepting the Kashmiris right to self-determination through a plebiscite. “The only resolution to the issue is in the implementation of UN resolutions and the right of self-determination by its people through a plebiscite,” he said.

Talking about Indian violations on the Line of Control, Working Boundary, its designs to amass arms and the gross human rights violations in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IoK), the president said with these peace subversive tactics and irresponsible behaviour, Pakistan’s neighbor had put the regional peace at stake.

Giving a message of goodwill to those elements opposed to peace and stability, the president said that for national peace and prosperity, it was imperative that all kinds of outer aggression, hegemony, expansionism and interference into the affairs of others should be avoided.

He also cautioned against exploitation, suppression of nations and interference in the internal affairs of the countries.

“Pakistan is strictly abiding by the principle of non-interference and expects the world community to respect these principles,“ he added.

He said Pakistan’ foreign policy revolved round endeavours for permanent peace in the world and was based on non-interference in the internal issues of other countries.

Saying that the global political system had changed, the president said the present era demands that one should move forward by subscribing to the principle of peaceful coexistence and keeping in consideration the legitimate interests of the others.

“The global political system is no longer driven by one particular player so it is not possible to impose one’s whims on the world community to achieve one’s desired objectives,” he said.

He also warned that efforts to impose one’s hegemonic designs on someone could jeopardise the global peace.

He announced the launch of Tamgha-e-Azm to pay tribute to the law enforcement forces and armed forces.

He said Pakistan faced all these challenges through the successful launch of Zarb-e-Azb and Raddul Fasaad operations in which the armed forces and the nation had given immense sacrifice.

The president also expressed his satisfaction that all the institutions in the country were fully functional and working within their constitutional domains while the elected governments were completing their terms.

He said the brave officers and soldiers of the armed forces would continue playing their constitutional role for the protection and security of the country.

Contingents of Pakistan Army, Pakistan Air Force, and Pakistan Navy held a march-past and saluted the president.

Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan led a fly-past as a salute to the president.

Pakistan armed forces’ troops including Frontier Corps, Pakistan Rangers, Northern Light Infantry, Mujahid Battalion, Tri Services Lady Officers, Tri Services Armed Forces Nursing Services, Special Services Group and President’s Bodyguards also took part in the parade.

Troops from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) participated in the parade for the first time.

A marching band from Jordon also featured in the parade for the first time.

Army Aviation and Pakistan Air Force’s aeroplanes showcased scintillating aerobatic skills on the occasion.

The combat and attack helicopters and skydivers of airborne units of the Pakistan Armed Forces demonstrated breathtaking skills.

Agencies add: Indian diplomats and army officer Sanjay Vishwas Rao were also invited to watch the military parade, Samaa reported.

The Indian diplomats were seen wearing caps inscribed as ‘23 March, Pakistan Day’ and watching the military parade.

Pakistan Zindabad slogans were once again raised in the Indian Occupied Kashmir on the Pakistan Day. Ceremonies were held at different places with the waving of Pakistani flag.

The Pakistan Day was also celebrated at the Pakistani embassies and high commissions abroad.

A flag-hoisting ceremony was held on the premises of Pakistan Embassy in Cairo, Egypt. The Pakistani community and representatives of Egyptian community also participated in the event. The messages of president and prime minister of Pakistan were read out to the audience on the occasion.

Chinese top leadership Friday sent greeting messages to Pakistani leaders on the Pakistan Day and said Beijing will always place Pakistan at the priority of its foreign policy.

President Xi Jinping in his message to President of Pakistan Mamnoon Hussain said: “on the occasion of the 79th Pakistan Day, on behalf of the government and people of China and also in my name, I would like to express my warm congratulations and best wishes to you and through you to the government and people of Pakistan.

President Xi Jinping further said that currently China-Pakistan relations maintain a good momentum. Under the Belt and Road Initiative, the two countries cooperate fruitfully, not only benefiting the two peoples, but also making positive contribution to the regional peace and development. I attach high importance to the development of China-Pakistan relations, and would like to join hands with you to upgrade the China-Pakistan all-weather strategic cooperative partnership to a higher level.

“May I wish Pakistan prosperity and her people happiness and wealth,” he added.

In another message Premier Li Keqiang's congratulated Prime Minister of Pakistan Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and said: “on the occasion of 79th Pakistan Day, on behalf the Chinese Government, I would like to extend warm congratulations and best wishes to you and the Pakistani government."