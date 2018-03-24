Over 200 examined at free medical camp

PESHAWAR: More than 200 patients people were examined at a “Free Mental Health Awareness Camp” organised by the Psychology Wellness Clinic in Hayatabad.

Seven psychologists examined the people and did psychotherapies on them.

A clinical psychologist, Javeria Kalsoom, who supervised the free mental health camp said on the occasion that mental health issues were more in Peshawar compared to other big cities like Islamabad and Lahore.