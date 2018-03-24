Sat March 24, 2018
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
March 24, 2018

Share

Advertisement

Over 200 examined at free medical camp

Over 200 examined at free medical camp

PESHAWAR: More than 200 patients people were examined at a “Free Mental Health Awareness Camp” organised by the Psychology Wellness Clinic in Hayatabad.

Seven psychologists examined the people and did psychotherapies on them.

A clinical psychologist, Javeria Kalsoom, who supervised the free mental health camp said on the occasion that mental health issues were more in Peshawar compared to other big cities like Islamabad and Lahore.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement
Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar