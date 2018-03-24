Education centre for neglected children opens

LAHORE: A consortium of local charity organisations, social activists, students, volunteers and artists has inaugurated the first education centre to bring children of social outcasts back to mainstream life; otherwise, condemned to live an isolated life due to socially unbecoming and evil tag attached to their parents in their endeavours to earn a livelihood.

An NGO has launched a project of creating learning hubs in the Walled City Area of Lahore to primarily engage children of dancing girls, musicians and orphans from Red Light Area inside Texali Gate. These learning hubs have been set up in Texali Gate, Delhi Gate and Karim Park.

The NGO inaugurated their first education centre in Karim Park. The children are imparted education and vocational skills free-of-cost as each of these hubs contain an educational setup, a health facility and a vocational training centre.

“We are very thankful to our donors who helped us to set this up for these socially deserted children are more likely to be wronged and may easily fall prey to criminal activities and social vices like drugs; therefore, deserve an equally special care to make them useful citizens of the society again,” said Zerka Tahir, founder of an NGO, while talking to The News.

It is worth mentioning here that famous singers Ali Zafar, Hadiqa Kiani, Gohar Rasheed, Uzair Jaswal, film producer Bilal Lashari, Walled City and Punjab Aids Programme have also been extending moral and financial assistance to the learning hub in various forms.