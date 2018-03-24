Medical college returns donations to students

Our correspondent

LAHORE: The management of the Red Crescent Medical and Dental College has returned around Rs300 million it had received in the form of ‘donations’ from over 260 students, The News has learnt.

Sources, privy to the development, told this scribe that soon after the surprise visit to the college by Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar along with other judges a couple of weeks back, the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Lahore had launched a probe into the issue after registering an inquiry over the allegations of overcharging in the name of donations by the college management.

According to sources, the college management had admitted before the FIA investigators that other than fee, amounting to Rs0.85 million, the college received a million or so rupees from every student at the time of their admissions in the name of ‘donations’. The management had assured the FIA that it will return the amount collected in the name of donations.

“The college management has returned around Rs300 million to over 260 students currently enrolled with the college,” an FIA official said, adding some students got back the amount more than Rs1.5 million.