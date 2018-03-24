Pitfalls of innovation

Even though science and technology have made our lives comfortable and easier, the side effects of this rapid transformation have been the worst. There is no peace of mind, but what is more unfortunate is that healthy exercises such as yoga and meditation have lost all importance. Establishing yoga and meditation centres in towns and cities has become the need of the hour. The internet has brought us closer to people from all across the world, yet the warmth and charm of physical meetings has been lost upon us. We have distanced ourselves from literature and, hence, suffer a lack of imagination.

The more technologically empowered we have become, and the easier it has become to connect with people, the more self-centred and unhappy we have become. Technically, we are living in a world less complex than the one our forefathers lived in. They did not have the comforts of science but still lived a happy and healthy life. We, on the other hand, have forgotten how to cherish the small worldly pleasures.

Aafia Jabeen

Azad Kashmir