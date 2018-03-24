Wedding guests injure two for ‘denying right of way’

Wedding guests shot and injured two men for what police claimed “blocking their right of way” in Quaidabad’s Muslimabad area on Friday evening.

Quaidabad Police Station’s SHO Muhammad Ali Marwat said a wedding party was passing through a street, where residents were busy in carrying out a cleanliness drive. He said some wedding guests asked the residents to stop the cleanliness work and let them pass. When residents requested them to wait for a few minutes as they were about to conclude their work, some of the guests turned angry.

After an exchange of arguments, somebody from among the guests opened fire, leaving two men, Ismail and Ghulam, injured. This provoked an attack by the residents, who used stones and sticks.

As a result, four people suffered minor injuries, and they were taken to a nearby hospital. Those who suffered bullet injuries were taken to the JPMC. People involved in the firing were arrested.