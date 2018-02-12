Daily intake of juice combo can ward off chronic diseases

Islamabad: A daily intake of juice combination of beetroots, apples and carrots not only boosts immune system but also keeps chronic illnesses like cancers, heart diseases as well as Parkinson’s and Alzheimer's diseases at a bay.

All the three components of the juice i.e. beetroots, carrots and apples have antioxidants, which have the ability to fight fatal illnesses, said a general physician, Dr Rozina Shah.

"This combo of juices, boosts immune system and may help in preventing and even curing cancers," she said. The combination, she says, has Vitamin A in carrots, iron in apples and in beetroots there is a variety of vitamins and minerals like Manganese, Potassium, iron and Vitamin C etc.

Researches also endorse Dr Rozina’s view-point. Researchers have highlighted enormous benefits of all the three components of combo juice. Accordingly, the benefits of apples are good for teeth, prevent Alzheimer’s disease and Parkinson’s disease, curb all sorts of cancers, decrease risk of diabetes, make heart healthier, detoxify the liver, and boost the immune system.

While beetroots - a great source of vitamins, minerals, antioxidants and dietary fibre: -- Improve blood flow -- Reduce blood pressure -- Detoxify the liver -- Treat iron deficiency and anaemia -- Good for muscles and skin -- Might help in preventing and curing cancer and -- Have a positive effect on mood and mental state.

Also, remember, Dr Rozina warns, that plain beetroot juice may contain oxalic acid and therefore, it is good to blend it with other fruits or vegetables. “This will also help in adding additional flavour and nutrition. For instance, beetroots and carrots make a lovely pair. A combination of beetroot juice with carrots is very healthy. Other fruits that go well with beetroots can be oranges and pineapple that add a nice tang while complementing the sweet flavour of beets or perhaps some papaya for depth and to add body to your drink," she added.

It is best to have beetroot juice early morning or one hour before your breakfast. Drink a 200 ml glass of beetroot juice every day to reap all its benefits. But drink it fresh else the nutritional value of the juice diminishes, she adds.

Researchers have attributed this to the presence of nitrates in beets. The naturally occurring nitrates increase nitric oxide found in the blood vessels, which allow more oxygen to flow to your brain, heart and muscles and thus, lowering high blood pressure.

Beetroot juice helps in opening the blood vessels and thus increases the flow of oxygen throughout your body making you feel more energetic and active. This is probably why it is best to have it early morning to wake up your sleepy organs.

It has been often promoted as a great workout drink and good for athletes as it increases the flow of oxygen to the muscles preparing them for the stress ahead. While talking about the the third component ''carrots'', Dr Rozina said carrots being high source of antioxidants SP. Betacarotene decrease risk of heart disease and stroke.

Betacarotene of carrots changes to Vitamin A in body and is crucial for improving immunity in the body, protecting skin and eye from various forms of chronic diseases, the doctor added. According to studies, carrots are packed with valuable nutrients and in the form of juice one not only gets healing supplement but also a tonic that regulates blood sugar, besides improving blood health, fighting inflammation and cleaning the kidneys, protecting eyesight and brain functions, and preventing leukaemia.

Tahira Usman, a resident of Islamabad, while talking to this scribe said that since she started taking the combo juice she got her fungal infection in nails cured. Dr Rozina said that although the juice was a power house of energy even then it was recommended to start with 1/4 of a glass and gradually taken to 2 glasses "and can be stopped altogether if it does not suit one."