Sherpao regrets tilt of world powers towards India

CHARSADDA: Qaumi Watan Party (QWP) head Aftab Sherpao on Sunday said that Pakistan would not allow any power to undermine its independent status as it had every right to protect its national interests.

He was addressing a gathering at Sherpao village on the occasion of the 43rd death anniversary of late governor Hayat Muhammad Khan Sherpao.

A large number of people, political leaders and activists attended the event to pay homage to the slain Hayat Sherpao, who was brother of Aftab Sherpao.

Aftab Sherpao regretted the inclination of certain world powers towards India and said that this was a source of concern for Pakistan and unacceptable. He said the Pakistani nation stood for good relations with all neighbours on the basis of equality. He added that the balance of power between Pakistan and India was essential for peace and stability in the region. He paid rich tributes to Hayat Sherpao for his services for the cause of Pakhtuns. “He never compromised on principles and laid down his life for the Pakhtun cause,” Aftab Sherpao maintained. The late leader’s services would be remembered for a long time, he said, adding that his sacrifices enabled the political workers to fight against all odds.

The QWP chairman claimed that the sense of deprivation among the smaller federating units was high due to the delay in NFC Award, inadequate share in the CPEC, restriction on homeless tribespeople in other provinces and maltreatment of Pakhtuns. He also condemned the killing of Naqeebullah Mahsud and said all demands of Pakhtun protesters at the Islamabad protest sit-in should be accepted. He criticised the Pakistan Muslim League -Nawaz (PML-N) government’s indifference towards the smaller provinces.

Aftab Sherpao said that extension of the jurisdiction of the superior judiciary to the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) was not sufficient. He demanded steps for the merger of Fata into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. He argued that Fata’s merger with Khyber Pakhtunkhwa could address the problems being faced by the tribespeople.

Noting that Pakistan was a federation, he said the federal democratic dispensation would only be viable if all the federating units were treated equally. He termed the PML-N policies disastrous for the federation.

The QWP leader asked the federal government to implement the NFC award and involve the Pakhtun leadership in vital decision-making process. “The confrontation with the state institutions would be harmful for the country. Focus should be made on one point agenda of general election in 2018 as it will be helpful in the continuation of the democratic process and stability of the system,” he opined. He declared his party’s support for the Pashtun rights, vowing to work hard to achieve these objectives. Aftab Sherpao came down hard on the PTI-led provincial government for its failure to fulfill its election promises. He said the government’s tall claims of bringing reforms and change proved a lie and exposed the true face of the PTI leadership.