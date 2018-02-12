Mon February 12, 2018
SHY
Shahid Hussain Yousafzai
February 12, 2018

Elders vow to unite Wardag tribe

Elders vow to unite Wardag tribe

TIMERGARA: The Elders of Wardag tribe on Sunday expressed determination to unite the tribespeople residing in all parts of the country, with the aim of attracting them towards education and peace and removing their sense of deprivation. Speaking at a news conference at Timergara Press Club, they said they were here to organise the scattered tribesmen for strengthening inter-relation and resolution of social problems being faced by them.

