MoU

LAHORE: State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) Governor Tariq Bajwa has said that agriculture, SME and low-cost housing are the three major sectors that can contribute to the growth of the economy of the country. According to a press release issued on Sunday, he was addressing an a ceremony held to sign a memorandum of understanding (MoU) at Punjab University vice-chancellor's office between Punjab University Institute of Business Administration (IBA) and a bank to address capacity building challenges in SME banking.