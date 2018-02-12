Abducted cop found dead

LAHORE: A body of a police constable was fished out from an open drain in the Burki area on Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Adnan. He had been kidnapped and the case was registered on February 9. His body was found in Sue-a-Asal Nulla. There were marks of torture on it, police said. It has been removed to morgue.

arrested: Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) claimed to have arrested 188 criminals, including 86 proclaimed offenders (POs), besides rendering help to 2,421 travellers.

Police also seized 777 litre alcohol, 7,095 gram charas, 5 kg hashish, 2130 gram heroin, stolen wood worth Rs15,000, two stolen goats, 30 pistols, 1 rifle, 6 guns, 1 Kalashnikov and 123 bullets from the possession of the arrested persons. PHP teams also reunited three children named Bilal, Muhammad Habib Ullah and Ali Raza with their parents.

security: The security in the provincial metropolis was put on high alert to thwart any untoward incident on Sunday.

Following the directions of the capital city police officer, the additional SPs reviewed security arrangements, visited churches and other sensitive buildings in their respective areas. The CCPO has appealed to the citizens to extend their full cooperation to police and immediately inform police about any suspicious activity around them.

kite flying: Lahore police registered 63 cases and arrested 171 persons on kite flying charges on Sunday. Police also seized over 500 kites and 700 kite string spools from the possession of the accused.