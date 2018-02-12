Security arrangements for Pakistan Super League finalised: Foreign security experts inspect arrangements

KARACHI: The Additional IG Karachi office has finalised a comprehensive security plan for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) final that is to take place at National Stadium here on March 25.

Police sources said that Mushtaq Mahar held a meeting with his subordinates and finalised the security plan.The police are taking measures to prevent suicide bombing through multiple vehicles, multiple suicide bombings, vehicles bomb blasts, roadside explosions, missiles and rockets firing at the vehicles or the hotel, indiscriminate firing in the vicinity of the hotel or on the route, hit and run shooting, blast of fire crackers to create confusion.

The officials shall also ensure that no commotion or embarrassing situation is caused on the route and hotel.Law enforcers shall be deployed at Karachi Airport, hotels, on the route, the stadium and the route of shuttle service.

The motorcade and escort with the cricket teams shall be detailed from Special Security Unit (SSU).The Additional IG Special Branch has been requested to provide sufficient staff of Special Branch along with metal detectors and walk-through gates at hotel entrances. He has also been requested to provide intelligence cover on the route, hotels and the stadium to feed the local police for precautionary measures.

The DIGP Traffic has been requested to make necessary arrangements at the airport, on the route, around hotels and the stadium.Those deployed at the rooftop will be provided binoculars and walkie talkie sets.

Sufficient anti-riot reserve force will be kept at Police Lines with transport and communication system to ensure quick mobilisation in case of any emergency. The Range DIGs of South and East will ensure feeding and welfare arrangements for the force deployed in this security plan in their respective zones during the match.

No parking will be allowed at terminal-I parking area during the movement of international players and broadcasters and security consultants.Agencies add: Foreign experts on Sunday inspected security arrangements in Karachi.

The third season of the PSL starts in the United Arab Emirates on February 22. The tournament will move to Pakistan for two play-offs on March 20-21 and the final in Karachi on March 25.

Security experts Reg Dickason and Richard Dennis witnessed a full dress rehearsal for the final in Karachi. They were also briefed by Pakistani security and government officials on the arrangements.“Whatever we have witnessed today, it’s as good as I have seen in all my years of work but I can’t say a final word (on hosting the final) now and will submit my report within the next seven days,” Dickason told reporters.

The team’s report will be integral to paving the way for the final.International cricket in Pakistan was suspended after a 2009 militant attack on the Sri Lankan team in Lahore killed eight people and injured seven visiting players.

Pakistan’s national team has since played nearly all its home matches in the UAE. Authorities have been trying to gradually return international cricket to Pakistan.The final of the PSL last year was played in Lahore. Some foreign players made the trip, but many stayed away because of concerns about security.

That was followed by three T20s against a World XI in September, and one T20 against Sri Lanka in October — all in Lahore. Pakistan made unprecedented security arrangements for these matches, with 20,000 military and police officials guarding the visiting players and the stadium.

Karachi, the country’s largest city, last hosted an international match in February 2009 — a Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka — a week before the Lahore attack.All six PSL teams have foreign players in their squads for the third season. Each team can field a maximum of four foreign players per match.