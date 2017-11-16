Thu November 16, 2017
Newspost

OC
Our Correspondent
November 16, 2017

A mega event

Fata is hosting a mega sports event. The Inter-School Sports Gala held in the Sports Complex, Jamrud is aimed at engaging young generation in positive activities. Hundred of players have participated in the event. The one-week long event has been arranged at the cost of Rs15 million.

The government has indeed taken a good step to promote peace, and entertainment in the region. The concerned authorities should take more steps to promote such activities in the region. Fata’s Department of Sports, Culture and Youth Affairs must provide sports facilities to all education institutions.

Tajdar Alam ( Khyber Agency )

