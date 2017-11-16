Global efforts to tackle migration, displacement issues stressed

LAHORE :Speakers at the policy dialogue on a second day of the international conference on “Migration and Displacement” on Wednesday said that no single country in the world or bilateral treaties alone could resolve the issue of migration, and immediate global efforts were required to deal with this mega challenge.

The policy dialogue was chaired by Stockholm University, Sweden, Professor Emeritus Dr Ishtiaq Ahmed while Prof Dr Tahir Kamran, dean, Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences, GCU; Prof Dr Khalid Manzoor Butt, the conference chairman, were also present.

Besides more than 51 social scientists from different universities of Pakistan, 11 foreign scholars, including Ms Angela Sarafian from Belgium, Ms Xiaoqing Xie and Dr Tang Jun from China, Dr Saodat Olimova and Prof Muzaffar Olimov from Tajikistan and Mahesh Raj Bhatta from Nepal also participated in the policy dialogue.

According to a press release, Prof Dr Ishtiaq Ahmed said that human history was full of migrations and the events of displacement for several reasons which not only brought challenges for the migrants but also posed threats to the inhabitants of the host states.

He said that they had deliberated on research papers of all the participants in detail in the policy dialogue and drafted 18 recommendations with consensus. He added that these recommendations along with the conference proceedings would be sent to the academic institutions, think tanks, heads of the states and international organisations to help them deal with this mega challenge more effectively.

“We recommend that pluralism so far as religious, ethnic, linguistic and cultural should be part of the state’s policy and there must be zero tolerance towards all kinds of extremism,” he added.

The recommendations included eradication of feeling of deprivation as it encourages migration, promotion of education, non-interference in the affairs of the other states especially by the world powers for peaceful co-existence, promotion of pluralism in university education, strong and robust system of political parties and family planning.

The point of conference’s key note speaker, Prof Dr Hasan Askari Rizvi, was agreed that most of the refugee problems were caused by the international politics; ambitious global agenda of major world powers. Prof Khalid Butt said that there was a dire need to change the mindsets of the people and that could only be achieved through education and socialisation.

He also laid stress on the importance of multiculturalism, especially to be promoted it in Pakistan. Prof Dr Tahir Kamran said the countries that faced colonisation should not be compared with western nations because of the difference in state structure. “We have failed to instill in the youth the real essence of nationalism," he added.

