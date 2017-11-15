President calls for more research in space, cyber technology

Islamabad: President Mamnoon Hussain on Tuesday called for expansion of research in space and cyber technology to meet the challenges of modern day facing the country.

"During the last two decades, the field of space research has witnessed unprecedented development and not only few particular developed countries of the world but also some of our neighbours have also made great strides in this area.

With the beginning of the age of cyber technology, rapid progress is also occurring not only in routine life but also in business practices and modes of communication.

In this light, our institutions including Institute of Space Technology and Pakistan Space and Upper Atmosphere Research Commission should broaden the scope of their research projects and endeavor to find answers to new questions arising in different sectors," he told an international conference on aerospace science and engineering here.

The president said the government accorded high priority to the study of science and technology despite limited resources and would continue to patronise the vital area for a brighter future of the country.

He said scientists had taken mankind to the space from the stone and bronze ages and the mankind had stepped into the virtual life through cyber technology due to hard work of such talented people.

The president said the list of human conquests was getting lengthier with the unfolding of mysteries of the universe.

He mentioned the philosophy of Poet of the East Allama Muhammad Iqbal, who pointed out that the journey of completion of the unfinished universe was still long and researchers and

scientists had much yet to understand its secrets and mysteries.

The president said research was not only an educational field but a way of life and therefore, the sincere and determined scientists of the country would take up the challenges of the new industrial era.

He said that the country’s educational and research institutions had demonstrated remarkable performance in those matters.

"The fourth position of Institute of Space Technology in the ranking of national universities, establishment of various centres of excellence in different fields of space research and their excellent performance, were testament to this fact," he said.

The president said when a nation’s scientists and researchers reached the stage of excellence on the basis of their devotion and hard work, then shortage of resources didn't become an impediment in their path.

He hoped that the conference would provide opportunities to learn from each other’s knowledge and experiences and would also succeed in opening up new avenues of knowledge through serious deliberations and educational debate.

IST Vice Chancellor Engineer Imran Rehman said development in science and technology and a nation’s progress were closely linked and that Pakistani scientists were working hard to meet the challenges, particularly in the area of space technology. He mentioned the successful launch of a satellite by the students of the Institute of Space Technology and said work was underway on several new project’s.

He said one of the projects dealt with monitoring of the air quality, and low cost weather stations. The president later visited an exhibition of locally-made equipment and parts used in various space research and development projects and appreciated their quality.