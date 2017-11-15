Eating variety of nuts linked to lower heart disease risk

WASHINGTON: People who regularly snack on a variety of nuts may face a lower risk of heart disease than people who don’t, said the largest study of its kind, which was released this week.

Eating five weekly servings of walnuts, peanuts or other kinds of tree nuts was linked to a 14 percent lower risk of cardiovascular disease, and a 20 percent lower risk of fatal complications due to hardened arteries, said the report on Monday in the Journal of the American College of Cardiology.

Walnuts appeared to be the healthiest option, according to the findings, based on more than 210,000 people who answered regular surveys as part of a nurses’ study that spanned 32 years.

"After looking at individual nut consumption, eating walnuts one or more times per week was associated with a 19 percent lower risk of cardiovascular disease and 21 percent lower risk of coronary heart disease," said the report.

People who ate peanuts two or more times per week had a 13 percent lower risk of heart disease than people who ate none. Those who ate tree nuts, such as almonds, cashews, chestnuts and pistachios, had a 15 percent lower risk of heart disease.