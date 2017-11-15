Closing ceremony of entrepreneurs training held

Islamabad: “Social entrepreneurship, under Parwaan Preschool - A School Readiness Programme, has given us a direction and confidence to serve the society and to work for the future of Pakistan that is our children.”

These were the views expressed by the young entrepreneurs while receiving certificates at the closing ceremony of Training of Entrepreneurs organised by Children’s Global Network Pakistan under its apex Early Childhood Care and Education body ‘Parwaan Pakistan,’ at Islamabad Model School, G-9/3, says a press release.

The closing ceremony was attended by Syed Mubashir Hussain, additional director general at Quaid-e-Azam Academy for Education Development (QAED) formerly known as Directorate of Staff Development (DSD); Jan Madad, education specialist at UNICEF Pakistan, Mehnaz Aziz, president, Parwaan & Chief Executive and Founding Director Children’s Global Network Pakistan.

Syed Mubashir Husain in remarks said that a society cannot develop unless its children are provided quality early childhood education. Keeping this in mind the Punjab government has opened ECE centers in 5,000 schools with more 5,000 to follow, he added.

Jan Madad said that ECCE business is a moral enterprise with potential to become a movement.

Earlier, Mehnaz Aziz in her welcome remarks urged the entrepreneurs to carry out their work diligently and provide quality pre-primary education through their centers by following the international standards shared with them during the training.