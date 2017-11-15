Pharmaceutical sciences moot today

Islamabad: The Riphah Institute of Pharmaceutical Sciences, a constituent Institute of Riphah International University, is organising the second international conference on Recent Innovation in Pharmaceutical Sciences at a hotel here from November 15 to 16.

Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan, renowned nuclear physicist, will be the chief guest on the inaugural session at 9 a.m. Prof. Dr. Mukhtar Ahmed, chairman, Higher Education Commission (HEC), Dr. Muhammad Aslam (CEO Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan), Dr. Anwar ul Hassan Gillani (chairman of Pakistan Council for Science & Technology) will be the guests of honour on the occasion.

The main objective of the conference is to provide a platform that allows leading international and national scientists and researchers to share their ideas and work about modern trends in pharmaceutical research.

The conference will provide an interdisciplinary forum where scientists and researchers from various sectors can discuss their view points about the recent advances in the field of pharmaceutical sciences and the effect of these advances on overall patient care/health.

Among the key note speakers from across the world are Prof. Dr. Jamshed Anwar Associate Dean for Research, Lancaster University, UK, Prof. Dr. Zaheer-ud-Din Babar Professor, Medicines and Healthcare University of Hudderseld, UK, Prof. Dr. Phil Ok Koh (Professor, Department of Veterinary Medicine, Gyeongsang, South Korea) , Prof. Dr. Syed Azhar Syed Sulaiman (Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences ,Universiti Sain Malaysia (USM), Malaysia, Prof. Dr. Simon Newkirk (South Dakota State University, USA), Prof. Dr. Hassan Rachmat (Dean, Pharmaceutical Sciences University of Jakarta), Dr. Amer Hayat Khan Department of Pharmaceutical Sciences University Sains, Malaysia.