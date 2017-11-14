CS seeks report on non-payment of salaries to teachers

PESHAWAR: Taking notice of non-payment of salaries to teachers, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan on Monday directed the authorities of Elementary and Secondary Education to submit him a detailed report in three days.

The teachers were appointed in Elementary and Secondary Education Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through the National Testing Service some eight months ago.

They have been serving the department since then that but were not paid due to official complications/delaying tactics. Some of them highlighted their problem via social media.