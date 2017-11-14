Tue November 14, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
November 14, 2017

Share

Advertisement

CS seeks report on non-payment of salaries to teachers

CS seeks report on non-payment of salaries to teachers

PESHAWAR: Taking notice of non-payment of salaries to teachers, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan on Monday directed the authorities of Elementary and Secondary Education to submit him a detailed report in three days.

The teachers were appointed in Elementary and Secondary Education Department, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa through the National Testing Service some eight months ago.

They have been serving the department since then that but were not paid due to official complications/delaying tactics. Some of them highlighted their problem via social media.

 

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement