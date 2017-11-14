Rs10m tax notice served on singer Gul Panra

PESHAWAR: The Model Customs Collectorate has issued Rs10 million tax notice to popular Pashto singer Gul Panra and warned her to pay tax to avoid the confiscation of her property and vehicle.

The sources told The News on Monday that the Pashto celebrity had earned millions of rupees from her shows and concerts in the country and abroad, but she never paid tax.

They said the Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation (Revenue)

had recently held an inquiry into the income and resources of the singer and clues were found about her huge earnings.

The sources added that several notices were issued to Gul Panra to come up with documents and other evidence about her income, but she ignored the reminders and didn’t turn up to offer explanation.

The final order was issued to Gul Panra in which over Rs10m tax has been imposed on the singer, the sources said.

The singer couldn’t be contacted for seeking her comments on the issue despite repeated attempts.