LHC defers hearing against Maryam for today

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court on Monday deferred the hearing of a contempt petition against against PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz over her alleged contemptuous remarks against judges, as the petitioner’s counsel was unavailable. As Justice Mamoon Rashid took up the petition, a lawyer informed the court that original counsel Muhammad Azhar Siddique was unavailable due to his engagement in the Supreme Court. At this, the court adjourned hearing for today (Tuesday) and directed the petitioner’s lawyer to come up arguments on the maintainability of the petition.