Self-reliant, prosperous Pakistan is the destination: Shahbaz

LAHORE: Punjab Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif on Monday described a self-reliant, prosperous and strong Pakistan as the destination and said the PML-N had worked with tremendous zeal and hard work to achieve the goal. He said transparency, quality of work and speed were the hallmarks of the Punjab government which had promoted a culture of timely and qualitative completion of development projects.

Talking to the PML-N’s elected representatives, he said the PML-N was the name of a political philosophy aiming at public welfare, which had made the country an atomic power and would make Pakistan an economic power too.

“It is unbecoming of the politician, who has taken U-turns and also set world records of speaking lies, to talk about change and making of a new Pakistan while standing with the elements that have plundered the poor nation by waving off their loans worth billions of rupees. These are those elements that have tried to divide the nation at every occasion,” said Shahbaz.

Separately, the chief minister condemned the attack on a Pakistani check post near Pak-Afghan border in Bajaur Agency and expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the martyrdom of Capt Junaid Hafeez and Sepoy Raham for their bravery.