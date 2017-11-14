Captain, sepoy martyred in attack from Afghanistan

KHAR: Two personnel of security forces were martyred and another four sustained injuries when heavily-armed militants operating from Afghanistan's eastern Kunar province attacked check-posts in Mamond tehsil of Bajaur Agency, official sources said on Monday.

The sources said that 10 to 12 militants were also killed while several others injured in the retaliatory fire by the soldiers manning the check-posts near the Pak-Afghan border. The martyred soldiers were identified as Captain Junaid Hafeez and Sepoy Raham. The four wounded soldiers were rushed to the Agency Headquarters Hospital in Khar, the main town in Bajaur.

Through a communiqué, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said at least eight to 10 terrorists who launched the cross-border attack were killed and several were injured in a befitting response by Pakistan's security forces. It added that the injured militants managed to escape to the border areas. It conceded that two soldiers were martyred and four injured in the assault staged from Kunar province of Afghanistan. It said the security forces retaliated and repulsed the attack. No group has yet claimed responsibility for the attack.

In a series of Tweets, military spokesman Major General Asif Ghafoor said that Pakistan has done its part and cleared all areas. He noted that more efforts were required on the Afghan side by all stakeholders. "Two more martyrs today! The price Pakistan is paying for security vacuum on Afghan side of the border."

He added that lives of forces and citizens were equally precious on both sides and there was need to eliminate terrorists' sanctuaries in Afghanistan and effective Afghan border security.