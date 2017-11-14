107 Labaik activists arrested in Punjab cities

RAWALPINDI: Rallies were organised under the Tehreek-e-Labaik (TL) banner in Ferozewala, Phool Nagar, Pattoki, Sahiwal, Gujrat and Jhelum on Sunday. As many as 107 demonstrators were arrested in these cities and detained for one month. As many as 76 people were held in Lahore, 9 in Sahiwal, 31 in Ferozewala and 11 in Jhelum. Cases were registered against 60 Ulema in Gujrat for delivering anti-government speeches.

The Tehreek-e-Labaik (TL) continued its sit-in at the Faizabad Interchange for the fifth consecutive day on Sunday.

The district administration could not restore the traffic despite deploying 5,000 policemen to the spot. Residents of the twin cities are facing severe problems due to road blockade. The sit-in is also disturbing business activities in almost all markets of Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Commenting on the situation, a bureaucrat said the road could be cleared in half an hour, but the government didn’t want to use force. As many as 11 cases under different acts have been registered againstthe TL leaders, but no one has been arrested so far.