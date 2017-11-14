PPP Sindh Council demands govt to allay reservations over census

KARACHI: The Sindh Council of Pakistan Peoples Party has called upon the government to take steps to allay reservations of political parties, civil society, and the people of Sindh regarding the recently conducted population census.

The meeting of PPP Sindh Council was held here on Monday at Sindh Chief Minister House with president of PPP Sindh chapter Nisar Ahmed Khuhro in chair. The demand contained in one of the five resolutions was unanimously passed by the council members. The resolution demanded that results of the population census had shocked the people of Sindh as they have serious concerns over its results.

Another resolution passed by the Sindh Council of PPP called upon the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to take strict action against those responsible for the recent incident in Dera Ismail Khan where a girl was subjected to highly shameful action. It called upon the ruling PTI to dismiss the provincial minister allegedly involved in the incident. The third resolution called for revival of students’ unions keeping in view their services in the past for gaining independence for Muslims of the Indian sub-continent and later for the restoration of democratic order in the country.

The fourth resolution paid tributes to services of Sindh's famous intellectual and writer Mohammad Ibrahim Joyo who recently passed away in Hyderabad. The fifth resolution reposed full confidence in the leadership of PPP leaders Asif Ali Zardari and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari saying they can steer the country away from the crisis.

The Sindh Council meeting also resolved that activists, leaders, and supporters of the PPP in Sindh will overwhelmingly participate to mark the Golden Jubilee of the foundation of the Peoples Party in December in Islamabad.