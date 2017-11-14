Tue November 14, 2017
Sports

November 14, 2017

Whales College claim Boys Throwball title

KARACHI: Whales College recorded a 2-1 victory against hosts City School (PAF Chapter) in the summit clash to win Boys Throwball Tournament here at City School (PAF Chapter). Sindh Throwball Association (SDTA) organised this event.Meanwhile, DAPS School (Sea View) defeated Army Public School 2-1 in the third place play-off.

