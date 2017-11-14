Whales College claim Boys Throwball title

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Whales College recorded a 2-1 victory against hosts City School (PAF Chapter) in the summit clash to win Boys Throwball Tournament here at City School (PAF Chapter). Sindh Throwball Association (SDTA) organised this event.Meanwhile, DAPS School (Sea View) defeated Army Public School 2-1 in the third place play-off.
