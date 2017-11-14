Health conference

LAHORE A three-day international “One Health Conference” started at the University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences (UVAS) Lahore on Monday.

Punjab Minister for Primary and Secondary Healthcare Khawaja Imran Nazir presided over the inaugural session. The conference was organised by the Jhang sub-campus of the UVAS in collaboration with Higher Education Commission (HEC), Punjab Higher Education Commission (PHEC) and Punjab Agriculture Research Board (PARB).

UVAS Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha, CVAS Jhang Principal Prof Dr Abdul Shakoor, Conference Organiser Prof Dr Muhammad Fiaz Qamar, experts from USA, Germany, Egypt, Bangladesh, Turkey, Bahrain, UAE, India, Sudan and Pakistan and a large number of students attended the conference.

Khawaja Imran said a multi-sector approach was needed to ensure human health. He said the Punjab government was working actively to control deadly diseases like hepatitis and Congo virus. The minister said the Punjab government is inaugurating a state-of-the-art kidney and liver transplant center in Lahore on December 25. Prof Dr Talat Naseer Pasha said one health recognised that health of people was connected to health of animals and the environment.