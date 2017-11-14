Outsourcing of public hospitals flayed

LAHORE :Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Punjab chapter, Pakistan Allied Health Professionals Organisation and Health Support Staff Organisation on Monday unanimously announced opposing outsourcing of public hospitals in Punjab.

According to a press release, a meeting held in this regard strongly condemned the government decision of outsourcing public hospitals to private companies and announced the same would be resisted at all levels.

The participants of the meeting observed that it was responsibility of the state to provide health and education facilities to the people; therefore, health system should be run by the government and not by the private organisations. They said another meeting of associations of health professionals would be called to devise future plan of action.

Among others, Dr Ajmal Hassan Naqvi, Malik Munir Ahmed, Dr Izhar Ahmed Ch, Dr Riaz Zulqarnain, Dr Wajid Ali and Dr Aleem Nawaz attended the meeting.