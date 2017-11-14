Transfers

LAHORE :The Punjab government on Monday issued notification of transfer and posting of five officers. According to the notification, Mines and Minerals Additional Secretary Maryum Kiyani has posted as Higher Education Additional Secretary. Kot Addu Assistant Commissioner Zahoor Hussain has posted as Muzaffargarh General Assistant, Higher Education Section Officer Sajid Zafar as Assistant Commissioner Taunsa, Women Development Department Section Officer Muhammed Ayub as CM Secretariat Section Officer and Officer on Special Duty Javed Malik as Women Development Department Section Officer. Meanwhile, the provincial government has cancelled the transfer order of Bahawalnagar Assistant Commissioner Abdul Jabbar.