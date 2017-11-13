Siraj criticises government’s Kashmir policy

ISLAMABAD: The Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) ameer Senator Sirajul Haq has said that Kashmiris were laying down their lives for Pakistan, but the rulers had not framed a state policy on Kashmir so far.

Addressing the 44th annual general body of the JI Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Gilgit and Baltistan here, the JI chief said Kashmiris had proved their psychological freedom by associating themselves with the freedom struggle despite unparalleled atrocities of the Modi regime and soon they would win geographical freedom as well.

Chief of the JI Azad Jammu and Kashmir chapter Dr Khalid Mehmud, chairman Muttahida Jehad Council Syed Salahuddin and Convener Hurriyat Conference Ghulam Muhammad Safi also spoke on the occasion.

Sirajul Haq said very Pakistani ruler who had betrayed the Kashmiris could not escape an evil end. He said Kashmir was the jugular vein of Pakistan but the Kashmiris could not win freedom so far only due to weak policies of Islamabad. The JI chief said that Pakistan was green only because of the rivers flowing from Kashmir. He said if this water was blocked, Punjab would turn into a desert and millions of people would be compelled to migrate again.

Siraj said the entire non-Muslim world was untied under the US umbrella against the Muslims, but added that the anti-Muslim policies of the US could not continue for long and the Zionists, Hindus and the US would have to face consequences of their policies.