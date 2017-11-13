Police fail to stop celebratory firing in Peshawar

PESHAWAR: The police in the provincial capital and other districts of the province have failed to bring an end to the menace of celebratory firing in weddings and other festive occasions as the practice continues to claim lives.

A campaign was carried out in Peshawar and other cities of the province recently to bring an end to aerial firing in weddings and other festive occasions. Banners and hoardings were displayed as part of the campaign.

The people were addressed in mosques and hujras and help of elders of the society was also sought. The senior police officials claimed to have made the campaign successful.

However, thousands of shots are fired on the weekends, and even weekdays, in weddings and other celebrations. Innumerable rounds were fired into the air when a candidate of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) won NA-4 by-election on October 26. On Saturday night, one Farhad was killed in celebratory firing at a wedding ceremony in Danishabad located across the road from the University of Peshawar, Islamia College University, Khyber Medical University and other prestigious institutions.

The police arrested the bridegroom, his father and two others following the death of Farhad. Even after the death of one person, aerial firing in almost all parts of the provincial capital continued throughout Saturday night.

"Even in urban Gulberg, which is located close to the Cantonment, we hear thousands of rounds being fired every night, especially on weekends. I have asked my kids to remain indoors as three bullets landed in our courtyard on different occasions in recent months," said a Gulberg resident Nisar Khan.

He added sometimes the firing was so intense that it seemed an encounter was taking place. Dozens of people are injured while some are killed in festive firing on Chand Raat every year when tens of thousands of rounds are fired to celebrate the sighting of the Shawwal moon.

The people resorted to aerial firing in June after Pakistan defeated India in the final of Champions Trophy and stray bullets hit several people. Many of the injured were taken to hospitals in Peshawar, Mardan, Nowshera and other cities.

A young kid from Risalpur, six-year old Nooen Shah who was lone son of his parents, was also hit by a stray bullet the same day. He lost his life at the hospital later. "Many go for the fireworks on weekend nights during celebrations that sound like explosions and firing. Many other take advantage of it and fire shots in the air too to dodge the police," said a local Haroon Khan belonging to Kohat Road.

He recalled that fireworks during the wedding celebrations of an officer on the University Road caused concern in the entire city as many mistook it for a terror attack. "Such fireworks that panic people should also be banned as Peshawarites are already terrorized due to attacks during the last over a decade. Anything resembling explosions or firing should not be allowed," said Haroon Khan. He added that the elected representatives and elders must be told in advance that no one would be spared in case of aerial firing.