Man gets 32 years in jail for wife’s murder

A local court awarded a man 32 years in prison on Saturday after the prosecution proved that he had murdered his wife two years ago.

Concluding the murder case against Amjad Ali, the court of the South additional district & sessions judge said the convict had strangled his wife, Kausar Parveen, in the Chakiwara police precincts, but he had claimed that she had committed suicide.

The judge added that the husband was later arrested and he had confessed to murdering his wife. The court observed that the accused had killed an innocent woman and awarded him a total of 32 years in jail.

The convict, who was out on bail, was immediately arrested by the police after his sentencing and sent to prison to start serving his life term.

Security for teacher

The East additional district & sessions court directed the management of a local school to provide security to a teacher who had received death threats.

The teacher, Samia Ghani, had moved an application in which she told the court that she had been teaching at a school in Block 13-D of Gulshan-e-Iqbal.

She said that recently, some bearded men pretending to be the parents of

some of her pupils threatened to kill her because they believed she was misguiding their children in religious terms.

The teacher told the court that she had approached the management of the school, but no action was taken for her safety. The court then ordered the school administration to provide security to her.