Education key to meeting challenges: PM

MANSEHRA: Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Saturday termed education the key to steer the country out of present-day crises.

“Though roads and other projects are necessary for development, education is highly important to put the country on the path to prosperity,” he told a gathering at the School of Excellence established by a welfare trust in Kawai area in Mansehra.

Khaqan Abbasi said the federal government was striving to enhance the education standards, but it could only be possible when all segments of the society came forward to achieve that goal.

“We have launched the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) project, but the people would benefit from it if they acquired quality education,” he maintained.

He said that future of country was in the hands of young generation, urging the parents to focus on the education and character-building of their children.

“If we would guide our young generation, they will become an asset to us and become useful,” the prime minister said.

He added that the federal government was removing hurdles to the implementation of the Suki Kinari Hydropower Project being built in Kaghan valley under the CPEC.

Khaqan Abbasi said the project after completion would meet the energy needs of the country and generate economic and employment opportunities for the people in region.

“We would ensure that the people affected by the Suki Kinari Hydropower Project got appropriate prices of the land acquired for this mega energy project and the agreement between the representatives of federal government and local people would be honoured in letter and spirit,” said Abbasi.

The prime minister also announced a grant of Rs30 million and the provision of three minivans for the school, where he addressed the gathering.

Earlier, speaking to a group of survivors families of October 2005 earthquake settled in red zone Balakot, Abbasi said the hurdles to completion of New Balakot City housing project would be removed.

He announced Rs3 billion for this mega housing project.

Meanwhile, the tourists and motorists remained stranded at hotels and roads for many hours because of two-day stay and travel of the prime minster in Kawai area of Kaghan valley.

Our correspondent adds from Charsadda: Prime Minister Prime Minster Shahid Khaqan Abbasi inaugurated a block in private health facility in Charsadda.

The private health facility, ‘Darul Rahmat’ is being run by Tehmina Durrani, the wife of Chief Minister Punjab Shahbaz Sharif.

The prime minister visited the facility amid a tight security and local leaders and journalists were denied entry to the venue.