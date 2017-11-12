Man gets 32-year jail for killing wife

KARACHI: A local court awarded a man 32 years in prison on Saturday after the prosecution proved that he had murdered his wife two years ago.

Concluding the murder case against Amjad Ali, the court of the South additional district & sessions judge said the convict had strangled his wife, Kausar Parveen, in the Chakiwara police precincts, but he had claimed that she had committed suicide.

The judge added that the husband was later arrested and he had confessed to murdering his wife. The court observed that the accused had killed an innocent woman and awarded him a total of 32 years in jail.

The convict, who was out on bail, was immediately arrested by the police after his sentencing and sent to prison to start serving his life term.