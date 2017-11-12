KP to set up two more shelter homes in Chitral, Bannu

PESHAWAR: A non-governmental organisation, Blue Veins, and Social Welfare Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government joined hands to arrange a consultation on Saturday that discussed the challenges to the smooth functioning of the Darul Aman or shelter homes in the province.

The members of the Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), District Officers (DOs), Social Welfare Department officers and staff responsible for running Darul Aman attended the consultative dialogue.

Those at the dialogue said Darul Aman provided institutional-cum residential care for destitute women and those who left homes, rehabilitated and re-adjusted such women in the society and impart them skill and vocational training in income-generating skills to them.

It was stated that women victims of violence in KP, including those suffering domestic violence, physical, psychological abuse, rape, swara and vanni customary practices, forced marriage, emotional and economical abuse, etc were accommodated in these facilities.

The Darul Aman staff members said they provided protection and institutional care to all inmates. They said facilities such as free boarding and lodging, including all the necessities of life, free medico-legal aid, psychological support like counseling sessions were ensured at shelter homes.

The officials said there were six functional Darul Aman in KP. These facilities were located in Peshawar, Abbottabad, Swat, Mardan , Manshera and Haripur districts.

They said the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government was committed to establishing two more Darul Aman in Chitral and Bannu districts to support vulnerable women and offer them protection.

Director Social Welfare Department, Abid Kakakhel, said Social Welfare Department and KP government had strong commitment to protect all citizens, especially women from violence.

The official said the government through Darul Aman provided a secure accommodation to women and girls who were either at the risk of or had been subjected to violence. He said these shelter homes offered more than just safe places to stay.

Abid Kakakhel said shelter homes offered essential protection, services and resources which enabled women, who had experienced abuse and their children, to recover from the violence rebuild self-esteem and take steps to regain a self-determined and independent life.

Rubina Riaz, Deputy Director, Social Welfare Department, said the department was determined to empower women. She said the government was committed to promoting women rights and increase the availability of adequate resources to ensure appropriate survivor-centered services.