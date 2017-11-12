Sun November 12, 2017
Peshawar

BR
Bureau report
November 12, 2017

AKU arranges training for career counsellors

PESHAWAR: The Aga Khan University (AKU) on Saturday arranged a capacity building workshop for career counsellors and academic advisors.

The aim was to equip participants with techniques to help students explore career possibilities, learn how studies and careers relate, identify internship and job opportunities and develop job search skills. The workshop included 56 participants from 20 schools, colleges and universities in Abbottabad, Chitral, Haripur, Islamabad, Mardan, Nowshera, Peshawar and Rawalpindi.

The session was aimed at strengthening participants’ negotiating skills and advising techniques, enabling them to help students identify the right steps in career development.

