Sat November 11, 2017
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
November 11, 2017

Share

Advertisement

Shafiq re-elected as AHF secretary

Shafiq re-elected as AHF secretary

KARACHI: Pakistan Handball Federation’s (PHF) president Mohammad Shafiq retained his seat as secretary of the Asian Handball Federation (AHF) during elections held in Turkey on Friday.

Shaikh Ahmad Al Fahad Al Saba, who is also the president of Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), was re-elected as president. Both were re-elected unopposed. This was the seventh time that Shaikh Ahmed was elected as AHF chief.

Badar Al Theyab from Kuwait was re-elected as treasurer.Dr Hassan Mustafa, president of International Handball Federation (IHF), also attended the congress in Antalya.Javed Iqbal also represented PHF in the Congress attended by 35 out of 44 countries.

Advertisement

Comments

Advertisement

Topstory

Opinion

Newspost

Editorial

National

World

Sports

Business

Karachi

Lahore

Islamabad

Peshawar

Advertisement