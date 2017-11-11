Shafiq re-elected as AHF secretary

KARACHI: Pakistan Handball Federation’s (PHF) president Mohammad Shafiq retained his seat as secretary of the Asian Handball Federation (AHF) during elections held in Turkey on Friday.

Shaikh Ahmad Al Fahad Al Saba, who is also the president of Olympic Council of Asia (OCA), was re-elected as president. Both were re-elected unopposed. This was the seventh time that Shaikh Ahmed was elected as AHF chief.

Badar Al Theyab from Kuwait was re-elected as treasurer.Dr Hassan Mustafa, president of International Handball Federation (IHF), also attended the congress in Antalya.Javed Iqbal also represented PHF in the Congress attended by 35 out of 44 countries.