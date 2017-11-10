UK minister visits police station

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MARDAN: RT Horn Mark Field, United Kingdom Minister of State for Asia and Pacific, on Thursday visited Modern Saddar Police Station. Sources added that the minister visited different parts of the modern police station. RPO Alam Khan Shinwari and DPO Mian Saeed Ahmed, superintendent police (SP) Operation Abdur Rauf Babar and other police officers were also present on the occasion.
MARDAN: RT Horn Mark Field, United Kingdom Minister of State for Asia and Pacific, on Thursday visited Modern Saddar Police Station. Sources added that the minister visited different parts of the modern police station. RPO Alam Khan Shinwari and DPO Mian Saeed Ahmed, superintendent police (SP) Operation Abdur Rauf Babar and other police officers were also present on the occasion.
Comments