Fri November 10, 2017
National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 10, 2017

UK minister visits police station

MARDAN: RT Horn Mark Field, United Kingdom Minister of State for Asia and Pacific, on Thursday visited Modern Saddar Police Station. Sources added that the minister visited different parts of the modern police station. RPO Alam Khan Shinwari and DPO Mian Saeed Ahmed, superintendent police (SP) Operation Abdur Rauf Babar and other police officers were also present on the occasion.

