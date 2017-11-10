Scotland Yard chief says MQM-related probes continuing

LONDON: Bradford West MP and member of the Home Affairs Select Committee Naz Shah has said that Scotland Yard chief Cressida Dick has assured that police will continue its investigations in relation to the murder of Dr Imran Farooq, hate speech and money laundering involving the Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Altaf Hussain.

Cressida Dick, the Met Police Commissioner, appeared before the Home Affairs Select Committee to answer questions about gang crime, including gun and knife crime and counter-terrorism. Naz Shah asked the Met chief about Altaf Hussain’s August 22 speech last year from his London home as well as Dr Imran Farooq’s murder seven years ago and the money laundering investigation. She asked the police chief if the police had the will to deal with the serious incitement issue as well as the fact that receipts of arms were found in the house of Altaf Hussain by the Met Police. She suggested to the police chief that nothing much has been done with regards to these investigations.

Cressida Dick said that “it’s in public domain that we are doing these investigations, we are working closely with the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) and inevitably such investigations involve working closely with authorities in Pakistan and I assure you that investigation continues”. Cressida Dick told Naz Shah that the Metropolitan Police is operationally independent of the government. She said it is the job of police to thoroughly investigate crimes. Speaking particularly about the MQM-related cases, Cressida Dick said police has put a “great deal of resources and very skilled people to deal with the matters that you have raised”. Cressida Dick assured that police will continue to investigate these cases.

Speaking to this correspondent, Naz Shah said Cressida Dick has assured of her full support and a pledge that these cases will be taken to their logical conclusion. She said that it was important the Met Police reassured that it has devoted resources to look into these cases and going ahead with investigations.

Naz Shah said that both Pakistan and the UK need to cooperate with each other. “Both the UK and Pakistan need to work with each other as it is in our common interest to share intelligence and help each other against crimes. Terrorism is terrorism and it affects us all, both UK and Pakistan, be it here in London or in Pakistan, it affects lives in many ways.”

Naz Shah said that when Altaf Hussain makes speeches inciting violence and disturbance then that should be a problem for the UK government because its UK’s soil that’s being used against Pakistan. “Whenever there is incitement of violence and terrorism, there should be action by the police, be it Altaf Hussain or anyone else.”

When asked about the money laundering FIR registered in Pakistan by the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) on Sarfaraz Merchant’s complaint, Naz Shah said the police must look at the evidence and should investigate allegations of money-laundering.

“There must be prosecution if there is strong evidence of money-laundering and the police must look at the evidence.” She said that it was duty of the British government to stop incitement of violence from its soil into Pakistan. “We don’t tolerance incitement of violence in our country; we shouldn’t tolerate it for Pakistan either.”

The Bradford West MP said that freedom of speech is essential and its basic human right of Altaf Hussain to have free expression and right to criticise anyone he wishes but “it’s the incitement of hatred that we shouldn’t tolerate while protecting the freedom of speech and criticism”.

She added: “There is a fine line between free speech and indictment to kill people, there is a huge difference. If you disagree that’s fine but the limit of free speech shouldn’t be crossed.”