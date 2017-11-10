LHC seeks Model Town inquiry report on 14th

A Lahore High Court full bench on Thursday asked the counsel of the Punjab government to present Model Town inquiry report on the next hearing for its in-camera perusal in an appeal challenging release of Model Town incident report.

As the proceedings commenced, Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh, the head of three-member bench, asked Khwaja Haris, the lawyer of Punjab government, whether he had brought the Model Town inquiry report. On it, Khawaja Haris replied that he had brought the report. On this, Justice Sheikh remarked that “the bench cannot hold perusal of the report due to shortage of time."

The bench directed the lawyer to come with the same report on November 14, the next date of hearing, and the bench would examine the report on the same day. Later, the lawyers of the victims and Pakistan Awami Tehreek started their arguments and opposed government’s appeal. They said that the public had the right to know the report and those who committed this wrong act. The victims’ lawyers, including Azhar Siddique and Khwaja Tariq Rahim, said that 14 people lost their lives and 95 others got injured. They argued that the government in its appeal had committed contempt of court as they used contemptuous words in it.

They requested the bench to set aside the government’s appeal. Previously, the Punjab government’s lawyer Khwaja Haris concluded his arguments on the appeal that release of Model Town inquiry report could affect the trial proceedings on different FIRs lodged in the Model Town incident.