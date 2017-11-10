Singapore housewife held for planning to join IS

SINGAPORE: A Singaporean housewife who planned to join the Islamic State (IS) group in the Middle East has been detained without trial under the city-state’s tough security laws, authorities said on Thursday.

It was the latest arrest of a Singaporean for allegedly supporting the terrorists or planning to fight with them, with the city-state’s leaders warning it is a prime target for an attack due its status as a regional financial centre.

Munavar Baig Amina Begam, 38, a naturalised Singapore citizen originally from India, was radicalised online by a contact who convinced her the IS group was fighting to defend Muslims in the conflict zone, the Ministry of Home Affairs said in a statement.

"She was radicalised to the extent that she was prepared to undergo military training and take up arms to fight for ISIS in the Middle-East if called upon by ISIS to do so," said the ministry, using another name for the jihadists.

Amina, who also shared IS propaganda on social media, has been detained under the tough Internal Security Act, which allows for detention without trial for up to two years. The arrest comes amid attempts by IS to establish a base in Southeast Asia. A religious school teacher, Abu Thalha bin Samad, was also detained under the act for being a member of Southeast Asian militant group Jemaah Islamiyah (JI), the ministry said.