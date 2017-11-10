‘Chehlum’ of Karbala martyrs today

Islamabad :The Patron-in-Chief of Supreme Shia Ulema Board and chief of Tehreek Nafaz Fiqh-e-Jafariya, Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi has said that keeping ‘Youm-e-Arbaeen’ alive and observing it is the symbol of attachment with Nawasa-e-Rasool Hazrat Imam Hussain Ibne Ali (AS) that teaches us universal lesson of independence and freedom, says a press release.

He said that devotion with Imam Hussain (AS) is the source of keeping the spirit of sacrifice alive for human values and high objective and to remove the fear from oppressors. Karbala guarantees protection to Islam and it has created fear in the powers averse to Islam forever. Remembering Imam Hussain (A.S.) and talking about him keeps the spirit of Amar Bil Maaroof and Nahi Anil Munkir alive because the objective of Imam Hussain’s (AS) stay was to root out evil that had surrounded Islam and reviving the Shariat of Rasool-e-Khuda Hazrat Nabi Kareem (peace be upon him).

He said that The spirit of sacrificing for the religion will remain alive till the talks about Karbala martyrs is alive which has imbibed the spirit of sacrifice in the freedom-loving Muslims in Kashmir and Palestine who will continue to confront the strongest powers laced with modern weapons.

These views were expressed by him in a special message issued on the occasion of Chehlum Shuhada-e-Karbala and universal ‘Youm-e-Arbaeen’ Hussaini (AS) that is being observed through the country today (Friday) with religious spirit, devotion and respect.