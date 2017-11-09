NAB references appear to be political: PML-N

ISLAMABAD: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) on Wednesday said that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) references appeared to be politically motivated as the decisions were pre-fabricated.

Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said that in the [review] decision there was a mention of a looted caravan. “History is witness that Pakistan’s caravan was looted when the judicial system became the pocket watch and stick of the dictators,” she said.

Talking to media outside the Accountability Court, Marriyum Aurangzeb said that people who violated the Constitution of Pakistan attacked the judiciary and the Parliament and abused state institutions were living with freedom, but the Pakistan Muslim League-N leader who upheld the judiciary is facing corruption cases.

She said the people of Pakistan supported Nawaz Sharif by making him prime minister thrice through their vote. The state minister added that the Sharif family and the government was called Sicilian mafia and Godfather adding that it would have been better if the review petition had been heard by another Supreme Court bench.

Marriyum Aurangzeb said that Nawaz Sharif made Pakistan an atomic power. She maintained that Nawaz Sharif was appearing before the courts in reverence of the constitution however no one questioned those who attacked the Parliament and the judiciary.

Meanwhile, Minister for Privatisation Daniyal Aziz reiterated that Nawaz Sharif was being subjected to political revenge. He slammed Imran Khan and Jahangir Tareen and said that the court was unable to summon SECP report in their disqualification case. “If the court summons the report, it will be obvious who is Sadiq and Ameen,” he said.

Aziz said three judges had remarked that the case could not be made on false statements while the UK government was also saying the same but still investigating teams were being sent there again and again.