PSF holds exhibition of science models

Islamabad :In order to celebrate the World Science Day, Pakistan Museum of Natural History (PMNH) will remain open for the students.

The celebration will also include an exhibition of science models prepared by students from different educational institutions. The activity is part of the colourful day-long programmes to be organised by Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) for the commemoration of World Science Day.

The World Science Day is celebrated all over the World on November 10 every year to create awareness on importance of science and its use for peace and development. Theme of the World Science Day 2017 is ‘Science for Global Understanding.’

The inauguration of this day-long celebration will start with the Convention of Scientists at the PSF. Federal Secretary for Science and Technology Yasmin Masood, Comstech Coordinator General Dr. Shaukat Hameed and PSF Chairman Professor Dr. Muhammad Ashraf will address the convention to highlight the importance of science and its peaceful use for development and benefit of the mankind.

Met expert Dr. Muhammad Hanif will also deliver a lecture on SMOG phenomenon during the convention. Award of PSF gold medals, certificates and cash prizes to winner-students of Inter-Board science essay, poster and quiz competitions will also be the part of this convention.

PSF through its sub-centres and Science Caravan Units will also arrange different activities in other cities to mark the day in a befitting manner. United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) during the General Conference at its 31st session (2001) proclaimed November 10 each year as “World Science Day for Peace and Development (WSDPD)”. Initially the proposal was floated by Eminent Pakistani Scientist Dr. Ishfaq Ahmad.

The purpose of World Science Day for Peace and Development (WSDPD) is to renew the national, as well as the international commitment to science for peace and development and to stress the reasonable use of science for the benefit of society as postulated by the World Conference on Science.

Since 2002, PSF in collaboration with other organizations is organizing various activities for students and scientists to commemorate the day like Convention of Scientists, Science Caravan Exhibitions, Prize Distribution to the winners of PSF Annual Inter Board Science Essay and Poster and quiz Competitions etc.