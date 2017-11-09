14 injured in pile-up

LAHORE:At least fourteen people were injured after a collision between a car and a bus at Air Avenue Society, DHA Phase-8. The injured were identified as Hamza, 23, Riaz, 35, Irfan, 35, Sadheer, 36, Rukhsana, 22, Kalsoom, 2, Naheed, 37, Zain un Nisa, 27, Ashi, 25, Shakeela, 35, Pervez, 25, Ehtasham, 21, and Tariq, 28.