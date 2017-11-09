Thu November 09, 2017
Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
November 9, 2017

14 injured in pile-up

LAHORE:At least fourteen people were injured after a collision between a car and a bus at Air Avenue Society, DHA Phase-8. The injured were identified as Hamza, 23, Riaz, 35, Irfan, 35, Sadheer, 36, Rukhsana, 22, Kalsoom, 2, Naheed, 37, Zain un Nisa, 27, Ashi, 25, Shakeela, 35, Pervez, 25, Ehtasham, 21, and Tariq, 28.

