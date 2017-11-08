AIOU holds ‘Bait Bazi’

Islamabad

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) on Tuesday held ‘Bait Bazi' on ‘Kalam-e-Iqbal’ to commemorate the 140th birth anniversary of Dr. Muhammad Iqbal, the great Muslim poet and scholar.

The ‘bait bazi’s competition was participated by the students of local colleges and the Universities. Renowned scholar Dr. Fateha Muhammad Malik was the chief guest on the occasion, who spoke high of Allama Iqbal’s poetry and intellectual thoughts.

Addressing the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Shahid Siddiqui reiterated the University’s resolve to further promote teaching and messages of the Great poet through academic, social and literary.

He said, Dr. Iqbal will remain alive forever in the heart of the people and serve as a source of inspiration for the young generation to keep up their identity and to get a respectable place in the society.

About the AIOU’s distinctions, he said this is the biggest educational institution in the country in term of enrolment (1.3 students) and countrywide infrastructure network (Forty-four regional offices.

The University is actively engaged in empowering and strengthening the marginalized sections of the society through affordable education. Free education has been made available for prisoners, disabled persons, drop-out girls and transgender group. From next semester, Matric-education will be free for the students of Baluchistan and FATA.

Dr. Shahid Siddiqui congratulated the winners of the competitions and praised the quality and standard of their presentations, particularly reciting kalam-e-iqbal in a most impressive way. Those who participated in the event included Dean Social Sciences Dr. Samina Awan, Director Regional Affairs Arif Saleem Arif, Director Students Affairs, Rana Tariq Javed, Regional Director Rawalpindi Region Malik Toqeer Ahmed Khan and Regional Director Islamabad Shah Farrakh.

The VC distributed special awards and certificates among the top-position holders of ‘bait-bazi.’