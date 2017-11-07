Tue November 07, 2017
National

OC
Our Correspondent
November 7, 2017

Adjournment motion in Punjab PA on dropped out students

LAHORE: PTI MPA Dr Murad Raas has submitted an adjournment motion in the Punjab Assembly secretariat against the government’s failure to stop students from leaving public schools in Rawalpindi district. 

Citing a media report, the PTI legislator said in 950 government schools, the Pindi administration was not able to enroll new students and failed to stop students to drop out, adding the number of school leaving students was on the rise. 

He submitted that this increasing ratio was mainly due to changing of educational polices on regular basis. Besides, the shortage of teachers and facilities like computers, classrooms, toilets were also reasons behind the dropout in public schools.

 

